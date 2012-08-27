There are both benefits and limits to more policy action by the Federal Reserve, a top Fed official said on Monday, offering little insight into whether the U.S. central bank will do more to help the economic recovery.

"I am supportive of actions that provide economic benefits with manageable risks," Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto told a business audience in Newark, Ohio.

"Monetary policy should do what it can to support the recovery, but there are limits to what monetary policy can accomplish," added Pianalto, a voting member this year on the Fed's policy panel.

Chairman Ben Bernanke and other Fed officials have aggressively eased monetary policy to battle the recession, including more than three years of ultra low interest rates and $2.3 trillion in asset purchases.

But with U.S. economic growth still slow and unemployment high, central bank officials may do even more.

"We remain in a frustratingly slow economic recovery," Pianalto said.

Though last month Pianalto said another round of asset buying could be warranted if the recovery continues to sputter, she offered a more nuanced view on Monday, outlining some possible risks the Fed runs with its ultra easy stance.

Policies, such as quantitative easing, or QE, that are designed to promote further declines in longer-term rates could interfere with financial stability, Pianalto said. And the Fed's large presence in some markets could "become so large that it would distort market functioning," she added.

"There are benefits to further monetary policy actions, but we have to be realistic about what those benefits will be, how large those benefits will be, and how other factors will help or hinder the effectiveness of those benefits," Pianalto said.

A third round of quantitative easing, QE3, can be effective, but it needs more analysis, she added.

