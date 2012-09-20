The Federal Reserve will head off any threat of inflation that emerges from new monetary policy actions that should bring benefits to the U.S. economy, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

The president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank, Sandra Pianalto, said the Fed continues to evaluate the pros and cons of its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, announced last week.

The Fed plans to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities per month until the labor market improves substantially, and it expects to keep policy easy until well after the economic recovery strengthens.

Pianalto, speaking at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, said the purchases should put further downward pressure on longer-term interest rates, though she noted the declines may be smaller than previous quantitative easing efforts.

Citing the risk that all this new money could spark inflation in the future, she said it is "very important that the Federal Reserve continues to evaluate the benefits and costs of our actions."

The Fed will "keep a sharp focus on inflation and inflation expectations, and we will act to head off any emerging threat to price stability, she said.

