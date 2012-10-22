Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE Oil prices rose on Monday, with the market set to rise for five of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra Pianalto did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in remarks prepared for delivery to a Chicago Fed conference on payments.
Pianalto addressed the conference the day before a two-day Fed policy-setting meeting in Washington.
Fed officials observe a blackout period on policy-related statements from about a week before each regular Fed meeting to a few days afterward.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS Euro zone economic sentiment inched up in February as expected thanks to more optimism in industry and the services sector, despite weaker readings among consumers and in the retail and construction business, European Commission data showed.
NEW YORK The lobby group for Wall Street's structured finance companies has partnered with the trade association for the blockchain industry to explore ways blockchain technology can streamline the $1.9 trillion U.S. securitization market.