Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Sandra Pianalto did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in remarks prepared for delivery to a Chicago Fed conference on payments.

Pianalto addressed the conference the day before a two-day Fed policy-setting meeting in Washington.

Fed officials observe a blackout period on policy-related statements from about a week before each regular Fed meeting to a few days afterward.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)