WOOSTER, Ohio The Federal Reserve is making the most of its tools to boost the economy, and there is evidence they have worked, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Sandra Pianalto, a voter this year on the central bank's policy-setting committee, said she "will continue to weigh the costs and benefits of further policy actions."

Pianalto, considered on the dovish wing of the Fed more concerned with bringing down high unemployment, said she expects the economy to grow around 2.5 percent this year, and about 3 percent in 2013, making for a "moderate" recovery.

Though in the past she forecast 2-percent inflation for the next two years, in her first speech of the year Pianalto said she expects inflation to dip below that level during the first half of 2012.

The Fed late in 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to spur growth and keep the economy afloat, in response to a deep recession and financial crisis.

Recent data from employment to manufacturing to consumer credit suggest the world's largest economy gained momentum going into 2012, though the high 8.5 percent unemployment rate, a slow housing market recovery and the European debt crisis still pose risks.

"I have supported our policy decisions, and there is evidence that they have been effective," Pianalto said.

"While it is true that the federal funds rate has been near zero for some time, some economic policy models indicate that monetary policy should be even more accommodative than it is today," she added.

