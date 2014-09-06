AMELIA ISLAND Fla. Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said his dissent at the Fed's policy meeting in July gave voice to other policymakers who are critical of the U.S. central bank's current policy statement.

Plosser wants the Fed to drop some of the accommodative language in its statement to better reflect improvements in the economy. In an interview with reporters after a bankers' meeting here, he said others on the Fed's policy-setting panel feel that way as well but not to the point of dissenting.

"I was not the only one becoming uncomfortable with this language," Plosser said. "My dissent served as the voice of that criticism and obviously tried to push that argument along with the committee."

Expectations are building that the Fed will make key changes to its statement at its September meeting.

"This discussion of language is likely to be on the table," he added. "Where it will end up it is hard to know yet."

