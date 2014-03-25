Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser believes the Fed should aim to raise short-term rates to 3 percent by the end of 2015 and 4 percent by the end of 2016, a Philadelphia Fed spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said Plosser misspoke earlier in the day in an interview with CNBC. In the CNBC interview, Plosser said he thought a 3-percent rate by the end of 2016 would be appropriate.

