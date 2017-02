ROCHESTER, New York A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday he is not sure the central bank can do much about the slow housing market recovery and cautioned about the Fed getting too engaged in related fiscal policies.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said making recommendations to fiscal policymakers, such as the so-called white paper on housing that the Fed sent Congress last week, is "always touchy."

