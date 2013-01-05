Wall Street slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.
SAN DIEGO The Federal Reserve should use monetary policy mainly to fight inflation, and "resist the temptation" to use it to achieve financial stability, a top Fed official said on Saturday.
"Financial stability should not be an explicit objective of monetary policy per se," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said at the American Economic Association's annual meeting.
"Price stability I believe should be the No. 1 priority of a central bank," he said, adding that the Fed's record over its first 100 years on price stability has been less than stellar. Prices have risen by a factor of 30 since the Fed's founding in 1913.
"I think we need to resist the temptation of adding the financial stability goal to the burdens of monetary policy," Plosser said.
LONDON The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will be hiked later this month.
The Federal Reserve should heed the lessons of the 1960s and raise interest rates to prevent inflation from accelerating suddenly and uncomfortably, one of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers suggested on Friday.