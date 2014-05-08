Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday, with investors waiting for key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy remains on track to grow 3 percent in 2014 despite harsh winter weather that battered the first quarter, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.
First quarter gross domestic product, which grew only 0.1 percent, was "not very pretty," Plosser said in an appearance at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York. Some economists project the economy might eventually contract.
But Plosser said he sees signs the economy has regained some of the mometum it had prior to the first quarter.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) nN9N0MN02R
LONDON The dollar climbed on Tuesday ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as political risks from Dutch and French elections to Britain's exit from the EU weighed on European currencies.
LONDON Sterling fell to an eight-week low against the dollar and the basket of currencies measuring its broader strength on Tuesday, hit by fears of a prolonged bout of political jousting over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.