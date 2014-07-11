Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
A top U.S. central banker said on Friday the Federal Reserve may be "closer than a lot of people think" to raising interest rates given the firmer recent inflation and labor data.
Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, told Bloomberg TV the Fed is now closer than it has been to reaching its objectives, no matter how they are measured, adding: "We should not be keeping interest rates at zero until we reach all our objectives."
Many monetary policy rules and guidelines are now suggesting the Fed should start to tighten policy after years of accommodation in the post-crisis era, Plosser said.
"For us to deviate from what these guidelines and benchmark rules tell us, we'd have to have pretty good reason to want to deviate from them and explain why," he said. "So I think we're closer than a lot of people might think."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.