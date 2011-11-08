PHILADELPHIA Monetary policy may not be the answer to the U.S. economy's ills and further asset purchases by the Federal Reserve are just one way to prevent inflation from falling too much, a leading Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed has "taken some of the most extraordinary policy actions ever taken and unemployment still at 9 percent," said President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Charles Plosser in response to questions from the audience at a Global Interdependence Center meeting in Philadelphia.

