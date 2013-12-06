PHILADELPHIA Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Friday repeated that central bank independence is essential but should come with some constraints, according to prepared remarks that did not touch on monetary policy or the U.S. economy.

"Independence is essential if a central bank is to play its fundamental role in preserving the purchasing power of a fiat currency," he was to say in a speech here, returning to a theme he has discussed in the past.

But "independence should come with constraints and limits on the central bank's authority and scope of activities," Plosser added.

"The power to print money is a significant one, and central banks should be limited in how they can use that power. Such constraints can help build public trust and instill credibility in the institution."

