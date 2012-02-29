NEW YORK A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Wednesday warned about using large-scale asset purchases, and the resulting expanded balance sheet, as a "free" tool that is used outside of crisis situations.

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said he doesn't want the U.S. central bank to get into a situation where the public expects it to buy bonds to manipulate securities prices, a possibly "dangerous" situation for which the Fed doesn't yet have a model to turn to for guidance.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)