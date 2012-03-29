WILMINGTON, Delaware Pressure would grow on the Federal Reserve to tighten policy this year if growth and the labor market continue to improve, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told reporters on Thursday.

"If growth continues to improve, the unemployment rate continues to fall, then there will be increasing pressure on us to begin easing off of our policy stance," he said, adding that under such circumstances the Fed might have to raise rates before the end of the year.

Even if the U.S. federal funds rate was raised to 0.75 percent, he added, "we're still going to be in a very accommodative stance of policy."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)