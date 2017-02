Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser speaks at an Economics21 event in New York, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PHILADELPHIA The Federal Reserve's latest easing program is fiscal, not monetary policy, and does not have much credibility, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Wednesday.

Treasury debt issuance could undo much of the effect of the Fed's attempt to lower borrowing costs, known as 'Operation Twist', Plosser said.

"It doesn't have a whole lot of credibility attached to it," Plosser said in response to an audience question at the Zell/Lurie Real Estate Center at Wharton.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)