Wall Street slightly up with Yellen speech in focus
U.S. stocks were marginally up on Friday, as investors focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech for clues on the possibility of an interest rate hike later this month.
SAN DIEGO A less-than-smooth unwinding of the Federal Reserve's $2.9 trillion balance sheet could do real harm to the U.S. economy or to employment, a top Fed official warned on Saturday.
"It may go very smoothly, that would be very nice," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said at the American Economic Association's annual meeting.
Plosser has been an outspoken critic of the Fed's large-scale asset purchases and has publicly worried about the difficulty of scaling back the Fed's balance sheet when the time comes.
"If it doesn't go smoothly, we may do more damage to the economy in terms of instability, or a rise in unemployment," he said. "I think those concerns are real and we should take them into account." (Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will be hiked later this month.
The Federal Reserve should heed the lessons of the 1960s and raise interest rates to prevent inflation from accelerating suddenly and uncomfortably, one of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers suggested on Friday.