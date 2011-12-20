Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Monday it approved PNC Financial Services Group's application to buy the U.S. retail and credit card operations of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO).
The Fed did not release a full statement on the decision; a Fed spokesman said it would be issued later.
PNC (PNC.N) announced in June that it planned to buy RBC Bank (USA)for $3.62 billion in cash and stock, a deal that would expand Pittsburgh-based PNC's reach into the U.S. southeast. The transaction will add roughly $25 billion in assets and 424 branches to PNC's existing operations.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.