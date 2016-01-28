Wall Street's top banks expect three interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve before the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll, in line with expectations early in January, before much of the turmoil that engulfed global markets this year.

In a Reuters poll on Wednesday of primary dealers that deal directly with the Federal Reserve, 15 of the 21 that responded expect at least three rate increases by the end of the year, which leaves open the possibility of a rate hike as early as March.

The Federal Reserve, at the close of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, kept interest rates unchanged and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments but maintained an otherwise upbeat view of the U.S. economy.

The Fed's statement caused U.S. equity markets to sell off sharply, as observers said the statement was less dovish than expected given the downturn in stocks, oil and emerging markets throughout what has been a tumultuous month.

Market indicators suggested a slight reduction in expectations for rate increases, but those markets, particularly the eurodollar futures market and the fed funds futures market, already expect little more than one hike by the end of the year.

The Fed's December guidance, by contrast, suggested the policy-setting committee expected to raise rates four times in 2016, or once a quarter, a more gradual pace than previous rate-hike cycles but still seen as too aggressive for markets.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it expects "economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate."

The Fed raised rates for the first time in nine years last month. In a Jan. 8 Reuters poll, the median expectation was for year-end rates of 1 to 1.25 percent, implying three more rate increases.

There are expectations that China's declining growth and the strength in the dollar would act as a tether for the Fed. The Fed, however, only made the barest of mentions about global markets in its policy statement on Wednesday.

There are 22 primary dealers in U.S. Treasury securities. Of those, Citigroup declined to respond to the Reuters poll.

