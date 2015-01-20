German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to encourage banks to implement proper pay incentives to avoid some of the bad behavior the industry has displayed over the last several years, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
Regulatory agencies are looking at ways to require longer pay deferrals and other forms of pay forfeiture and claw backs, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said at a Brookings Institution event.
"The real problem is the ability to generate short-term profits" with a long tail of risk, Powell said.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.