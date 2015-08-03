WASHINGTON Tougher bank rules designed to avert another global financial crisis may have played a role in changes in market-making in the bond market, but they are unlikely the dominant force behind the decline in bond market liquidity, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Some traders have raised concerns the tighter capital rules have made it less profitable for Wall Street dealers to buy blocks of bonds, especially riskier, less liquid corporate bonds from customers.

"Regulation is only one of the factors, and clearly not the dominant one, behind the evolution in market making," Powell said in a prepared speech.

Powell was speaking at a panel on U.S. bond market structure at the Brookings Institute here.

Worries about declining liquidity, or how easily traders and investors can buy and sell bonds on the open market, have grown following recent bouts of bond market volatility, particularly during the "flash crash" on Oct. 15, 2014.

Powell said regulations played little direct role in those bond price swings. He said the rules are aimed at safeguarding the financial system but acknowledged they have contributed to higher costs for Wall Street to fund their trades and to hold bonds.

"Although regulation had little to do with the events of October 15, I would agree that it may be one factor driving recent changes in market making," he said.

More than post-crisis regulation, high-speed electronic trading including algorithmic trading that can move billions of dollars in fractions of a second have underpinned the changes in bond market structure, he said.

"Perhaps the most fundamental change in these markets is the move to electronic trading, which began in earnest about 15 years ago," he said.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)