Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates in a cautious and patient manner, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Friday.
"We should be on a program of gradual rate increases," Powell said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where many of the world's top central bankers have gathered for a conference.
"We can afford to be patient but ... when we see progress toward 2 percent inflation and a tightening in the labor market and growth strong enough to support all that, we should take the opportunity," he said.
Earlier on Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech in Jackson Hole that the case for a U.S. interest rate hike has strengthened in recent months.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Editing by Paul Simao)
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.