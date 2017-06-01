Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
TOKYO Oil prices held near multi-month lows on Wednesday as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut a global output.
NEW YORK A Federal Reserve governor said on Thursday he was tentatively predicting some form of tax cuts would be adopted and have an effect on the U.S. economy next year, though it remained far from clear.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the scope and timing of such cuts were "highly uncertain" and thus the U.S. central bank should not adjust its forecasts now. The Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress say they want tax reform.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said maintaining the current easy monetary conditions is appropriate because prices are lagging improvements in the economy and remain distant from the central bank's inflation target.
FRANKFURT Risks to global growth appeared to have diminished, with markets so far taking policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve in their stride, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday in a regular economic bulletin.