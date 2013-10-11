Snap's shares open at lowest since market debut
Snap Inc's shares fell as much as 10.4 percent on Tuesday, opening at their lowest since a blockbuster market debut last week.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is well aware that its actions have an impact well beyond the borders of the United States, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday, but its aggressive policy actions to spur domestic growth will have global benefits.
"The burden is on us to be as clear as possible about our plans going forward so we can decrease volatility," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell during a discussion on a panel which included a senior Asian emerging market central bank boss.
"We're trying to increase demand...that will benefit all economies around the world," he said.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Snap Inc's shares fell as much as 10.4 percent on Tuesday, opening at their lowest since a blockbuster market debut last week.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is developing a plan that will encourage competition in the drug industry and bring down prices for medicines, as the House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new health care plan.
NEW YORK Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.