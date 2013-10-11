WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is well aware that its actions have an impact well beyond the borders of the United States, a senior U.S. central banker said on Friday, but its aggressive policy actions to spur domestic growth will have global benefits.

"The burden is on us to be as clear as possible about our plans going forward so we can decrease volatility," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell during a discussion on a panel which included a senior Asian emerging market central bank boss.

"We're trying to increase demand...that will benefit all economies around the world," he said.

