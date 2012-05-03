Wall Street set to open lower as oil prices fall
U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Friday as a drop in oil prices weighed and investors assessed if the "Trump rally" had gone too far too soon.
SANTA BARBARA, California A third round of U.S. monetary stimulus cannot be ruled out, but should only be used if economic conditions get considerably worse, Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday.
More easing is "a real option, but an option to be held in reserve for more serious circumstances than we now face," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams agreed. "Our policy is correctly calibrated," he said. "I'm not in favor of going to QE3 right now."
Williams added that he could support more easing should the U.S. jobless rate get stuck or inflation fall.
BEIJING China said on Friday it had no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage in trade, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the Asian giant as the "grand champions" of currency manipulation.
LONDON OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.