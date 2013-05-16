Wilbur Ross sworn in as secretary of commerce
WASHINGTON Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was sworn in as U.S. commerce secretary on Tuesday after helping shape Republican President Donald Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals.
WASHINGTON China may struggle to recapture its previous high levels of economic growth as it runs up against technological and labor market barriers, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"My sense is they are going to continue to grow, but at a slower pace than historically," Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin told an audience after delivering a speech to the National Economists Club.
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets dipped along with the U.S. dollar and U.s. Treasury yields on the last day of the month as investors waited for signals on infrastructure spending and tax cuts in President Donald Trump's Tuesday night Congressional address.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican 'border adjustment' tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers in Congress coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers.