GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $95.39 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $105.03 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.19 to 0.21 percent, compared with 0.20 percent on Tuesday USONRP=GCMN, according to ICAP.
In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral for the loans.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.