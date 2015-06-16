Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $113.98 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Monday, the Fed allotted $104.64 billion in overnight reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.13 to 0.17 percent, compared with 0.17 percent on Monday, according to ICAP.
In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.