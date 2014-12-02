Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $153.53 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 64 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve's website.
This compared with $154.58 billion in overnight reverse repos awarded to 58 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.