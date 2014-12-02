NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $153.53 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.10 percent to 64 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve's website.

This compared with $154.58 billion in overnight reverse repos awarded to 58 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.10 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)