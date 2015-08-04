NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $88.84 billion of fixed-rate overnight reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday to 32 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $95.01 billion in overnight reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.26 to 0.29 percent, compared with 0.27 percent on Monday USONRP=GCMN, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

