NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $303.85 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 99 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount allotted since the $474.49 billion total to 109 bidders on Dec. 31.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $127.12 billion in one-day reverse repos to 59 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)