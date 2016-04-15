U.S. government posts $176 billion deficit in March
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $176 billion budget deficit in March as spending outstripped revenue, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $23.48 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 17 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Thursday, the Fed allotted $18.24 billion in one-day reverse repos to 16 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.
The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $176 billion budget deficit in March as spending outstripped revenue, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.