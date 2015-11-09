PORTSMOUTH, R.I. The "very high" U.S. dollar gives the Federal Reserve more impetus to raise interest rates only gradually, after which it will consider when to begin shrinking its vast portfolio of assets, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

Rosengren, speaking to a business audience, said however the dollar strength has been a problem for manufacturers looking to export overseas. Looking ahead to beyond the rates liftoff, he said today's "very low" longer-term Treasury yields should rise once the Fed's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds begins to shrink.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)