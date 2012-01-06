Eric Rosengren, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, waits to speak at a U.S. House of Representative Financial Services Committee field hearing entitled ''Seeking Solutions: Finding Credit for Small and Mid-Size Businesses in... REUTERS/Brian Snyder

HARTFORD, Connecticut The Federal Reserve should consider doing more to speed the U.S. recovery, a top Fed official said on Friday, possibly by buying more mortgage-backed securities to shore up the flagging housing sector.

Policymakers should also look at ways to ease financing for small businesses, which in previous recoveries were an important engine for job growth but this time around have lost jobs overall, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery to a business group in Hartford, Connecticut.

"Given the low inflation rate and weak labor markets that are both likely to persist this year, I believe the Federal Reserve should continue to explore ways to promote more rapid recovery through stronger growth," said Rosengren, who will rotate into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel in 2013.

"In addition, I believe that policymakers can and should continue to look at ways to better target fiscal and monetary policy to address the housing and small business financing problems we are seeing in this recovery."

One of the Fed's most dovish policymakers, Rosengren nodded to recent improvement in economic data, but said he still sees growth this year at between 2 percent and 3 percent, too slow to reduce unemployment rapidly.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.5 percent in December, the lowest since February 2009, government data showed Friday.

Still, there is no evidence that recent faster growth is pushing up labor costs, and inflation is likely to be below the Fed's informal 2 percent target not only this year but for the next several years as well, Rosengren said in remarks prepared before the December jobs data was released. That leaves room for the Fed to do still more, he said.

The U.S. central bank has already dug deeply into its policy tool kit to pull the economy from its worst downturn in decades, keeping interest rates near zero for more than three years and signaling last August that it would likely keep them there at least through 2013.

The Fed's policy-setting panel, which kept its near-zero interest-rate policy on hold during the final months of 2011, next meets January 24-25.

At that meeting it will begin publishing forecasts for borrowing costs, a move expected to push expectations for any Fed rate hike even farther into the future. The decision to provide rate forecasts was made at the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting, and was made public this week when the minutes were released.

The U.S. central bank has also bought $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to boost the economy.

With the housing market still in the doldrums, the Fed may need to pull out more stops, Rosengren suggested.

"Further purchases of mortgage-backed securities would in my view help provide a more rapid recovery in housing, by reducing the costs of refinancing or purchasing new homes," Rosengren said. Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo has also advocated the purchase of more mortgage-backed securities.

Rosengren also highlighted the need to target small businesses to help return the economy to full employment.

"Monetary policies that push down longer-term rates can be helpful, and that would be particularly true if there could be a targeted approach to improve small business financing," he said.

