Oil firms on record OPEC output cut compliance
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
The Federal Reserve should not prematurely withdraw its aggressive policy stimulus by reducing the pace of monthly bond buying before U.S. unemployment falls at least to 7-1/4 percent, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.
"This is not the time to take away the accommodation," Rosengren told CNBC television in an interview. "We really need to see substantial improvement in labor markets before we stop our asset purchase program, or taper."
Asked how he would gauge such an improvement, Rosengren, a policy dove who is a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, spelled out what he wanted to witness.
"I'd like to see the unemployment rate get to 7-1/4 percent and I'd like it not to happen by people pulling out of the labor market, but by getting the kind of payroll employment growth that is consistent with an improvement in the labor markets."
The U.S. employment rate declined to 7.6 percent in March from 7.7 percent, due in large part because of people ending their search for work.
(Reporting By Alister Bull in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO The dollar drifted on Tuesday, with its earlier advance halted by investors taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's closely-watched Congressional address later in the day.
BEIJING China plans to target broad money supply growth of around 12 percent in 2017, slightly lower than last year's goal, policy sources said, signaling a bid to contain debt risks while keeping growth on track.