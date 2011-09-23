Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of Minnesota in Minneapolis September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve's rather heavy-handed response to recent economic weakness points to a central bank that is willing to do more, despite skepticism that monetary policy can help.

The Fed on Wednesday opted for a "full twist," a rather aggressive push to lower long-term bond rates by buying $400 billion in securities while actively selling short-dated notes.

It also surprised markets by announcing new investments targeted at the housing finance sector.

The Fed's assessment of the economy was not much changed since its August meeting. But given underlying softness in the outlook, most Fed members did not believe the policy status quo would hold.

Financial markets were already trying to figure out whether the Fed would stop there or whether this move was just laying the groundwork for an even more aggressive policy move.

Two additional options left are either to state more specific goals for policy by framing its guidance in terms of concrete inflation or employment goals, or to embark on outright asset purchases that actually expand the balance sheet, a move that has proven controversial in the past.

Some details about the Fed's new long-term bond purchase program are worth noting:

* The Federal Open Market Committee said it will buy by the end of June 2012 $400 billion in securities with remaining maturities of 6 to 30 years and sell an equal amount of Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 3 years or less.

*The Fed will focus about two-thirds of its purchases in Treasury securities with 6 to 10 years remaining in their maturity.

* A significant chunk of purchases -- 29 percent -- will take place in the 20- to 30-year area, a move that will surprise some analysts who believed these maturities were too divorced from loans in the business world to have a significant stimulative effect.

* The same three Fed officials who disagreed with the Fed's promise in August to keep rates low until at least mid-2013 also dissented against the $400 billion in long-term bond purchases.

* The Fed did not mention the possibility of cutting the rate it pays on excess bank reserves, which many traders had seen as possibility ahead of the meeting.

