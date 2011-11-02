WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said economic growth had strengthened somewhat and made no changes to its ultra-easy money policies.

One policymaker dissented against the stand-pat decision, saying the central bank should expand efforts to booth growth.

Below is a side-by-side of key phrases from the Fed's September and November policy statements and what they mean:

SEPTEMBER: Economic growth remains slow.

NOVEMBER: Economic growth strengthened somewhat in the third quarter, reflecting in part a reversal of temporary factors.

TAKE-AWAY: Policymakers see evidence a weak recovery is strengthening after it looked like it might falter over the summer and early fall.

SEPTEMBER: Recent indicators point to continuing weakness in overall labor market conditions, and the unemployment rate remains elevated.

NOVEMBER: Same language

TAKE-AWAY: There will continue to be an active debate at the Fed about taking further easing steps as long as it is falling short of making progress in meeting its full employment mandate.

SEPTEMBER: The committee discussed the range of policy tools available to promote a stronger economic recovery.

NOVEMBER: No reference to a discussion of policy tools.

TAKE-AWAY: Ideas floated by policy doves such as expanding mortgage-backed securities purchases, targeting a growth rate, or efforts to clarify further the Fed's commitment to an extended period of low rates remain in the development phase.

SEPTEMBER: Voting against the action were Richard W. Fisher, Narayana Kocherlakota, Charles I. Plosser, who did not support additional policy accommodation at this time.

NOVEMBER: Voting against the action was Charles L. Evans, who supported additional policy accommodation at this time.

TAKE-AWAY: Fed hawks are resigned to current policies, including portfolio rebalancing, and are willing to see them through. The pressure within the Fed on Chairman Ben Bernanke comes now on the side of further easing.

SEPTEMBER: The committee continues to expect a moderate pace of growth.

NOVEMBER: The committee continues to expect some pickup in the pace of recovery.

TAKE-AWAY: Despite a modestly more rosy outlook, Fed officials don't expect growth to accelerate dramatically.

SEPTEMBER: There are significant downside risks to the economic outlook, including strains in global financial markets.

NOVEMBER: Same language.

TAKE-AWAY: The fluid situation in Europe remains a concern that could deal a blow to the U.S. economy.

SEPTEMBER: Inflation will settle, over coming quarters, at levels at or below those consistent with the Committee's dual mandate.

NOVEMBER: Same language.

TAKE-AWAY: Policymakers remain vigilant to the possibility that deflation risks could resurface.

