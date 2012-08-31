NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations in September, and will sell about $38 billion of Treasuries in five operations, the New York Fed said on its website on Friday.

The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," which extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed will also redeem about $1 billion in Treasury securities in September, the New York Fed added.

