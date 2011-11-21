With U.S. unemployment at 9 percent and expected to fall only slowly, Federal Reserve officials are debating the costs and benefits of another round of monetary policy easing.
Below is a quick guide to the views of those policy makers who have expressed their inclinations on the subject:
Fed Governor Ed Tarullo
General stance: Has said further easing might be needed
Trigger: Economy would have to fail to get better
Preferred policy: Mortgage-backed securities purchases
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
General stance: Has said further easing is needed
Trigger: None needed; unemployment is already far too high
Preferred policy: Promise low rates until unemployment falls below 7 percent, or inflation threatens to top 3 percent; if adopting policy triggers works too slowly, buy more bonds.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams
General stance: Has said further easing may be needed
Trigger: Economy would have to develop in line with his expectations of inflation falling to 1.5 percent and GDP growing by 3 percent next year.
Preferred policy: If Fed buys bonds, mortgage-backed securities would provide "extra kick"; regardless of need for easing, Fed should give clear road map on policy.
New York Fed President William Dudley
General stance: Has said easing may be needed
Trigger: Economy would have to fail to improve
Preferred policy: Mortgage-backed securities purchases; desirable to specify what unemployment, inflation rates would trigger policy change.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren
General stance: Has said easing may be needed
Trigger: Growth would have to fall short of forecast, threat of deflation would have to reappear, Europe would have to deliver shock.
Preferred policy: Should consider tying monetary policy to specific economic triggers; bond purchases
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota
General stance: Has said easing is not needed
Trigger: Economy would have to deteriorate
Preferred policy: Publish "public contingency plan" laying out Fed's response to a range of economic scenarios; if conditions call for easing under plan, buy Treasuries or extend low-rate promise.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
General stance: Has said easing is not needed
Trigger: Would have to see recession, deflationary pressures, rising unemployment
Preferred policy: Bond buying; favors explicit inflation target.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
General stance: Has said easing is not needed, Fed has done enough
Trigger: Would have to have shock to economy
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser
General stance: Has said easing is not needed
Trigger: Only warranted if economy deteriorates
Preferred policy: Favors explicit inflation target
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
General stance: Has said easing is not needed
Preferred policy: No mortgage-backed securities purchases
