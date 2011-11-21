With U.S. unemployment at 9 percent and expected to fall only slowly, Federal Reserve officials are debating the costs and benefits of another round of monetary policy easing.

Below is a quick guide to the views of those policy makers who have expressed their inclinations on the subject:

Fed Governor Ed Tarullo

General stance: Has said further easing might be needed

Trigger: Economy would have to fail to get better

Preferred policy: Mortgage-backed securities purchases

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

General stance: Has said further easing is needed

Trigger: None needed; unemployment is already far too high

Preferred policy: Promise low rates until unemployment falls below 7 percent, or inflation threatens to top 3 percent; if adopting policy triggers works too slowly, buy more bonds.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams

General stance: Has said further easing may be needed

Trigger: Economy would have to develop in line with his expectations of inflation falling to 1.5 percent and GDP growing by 3 percent next year.

Preferred policy: If Fed buys bonds, mortgage-backed securities would provide "extra kick"; regardless of need for easing, Fed should give clear road map on policy.

New York Fed President William Dudley

General stance: Has said easing may be needed

Trigger: Economy would have to fail to improve

Preferred policy: Mortgage-backed securities purchases; desirable to specify what unemployment, inflation rates would trigger policy change.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren

General stance: Has said easing may be needed

Trigger: Growth would have to fall short of forecast, threat of deflation would have to reappear, Europe would have to deliver shock.

Preferred policy: Should consider tying monetary policy to specific economic triggers; bond purchases

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota

General stance: Has said easing is not needed

Trigger: Economy would have to deteriorate

Preferred policy: Publish "public contingency plan" laying out Fed's response to a range of economic scenarios; if conditions call for easing under plan, buy Treasuries or extend low-rate promise.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart

General stance: Has said easing is not needed

Trigger: Would have to see recession, deflationary pressures, rising unemployment

Preferred policy: Bond buying; favors explicit inflation target.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher

General stance: Has said easing is not needed, Fed has done enough

Trigger: Would have to have shock to economy

Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser

General stance: Has said easing is not needed

Trigger: Only warranted if economy deteriorates

Preferred policy: Favors explicit inflation target

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

General stance: Has said easing is not needed

Preferred policy: No mortgage-backed securities purchases

