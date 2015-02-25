WASHINGTON The head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Tuesday he was looking closely at a proposal that would reduce the power of the New York Federal Reserve Bank to distribute it more widely across the U.S. central bank system.

"It's a proposal we are looking at very strongly," Shelby told Bloomberg Television when asked about the idea put forward by the head of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank to have the New York Fed's permanent vote on monetary policy rotate every two years.

Currently, all members of the Fed's Washington-based board and the head of the New York Fed have permanent votes on policy, while four of the remaining 11 regional Fed bank presidents rotate through voting slots every two or three years.

"I think it has more input from the Fed regional presidents," Shelby said of the proposal. "And they are out there where the real life is going on every day."

Fed Chair Janet Yellen defended the Fed's current governance structure when Shelby asked her view of the proposal earlier on Tuesday, saying the New York Fed chief brings "special and deep" financial markets expertise to the table.

Shelby also said his committee would take a look at a separate proposal to reduce the number of regional Fed banks from 12 to five, an idea Yellen also appeared cool to. "We'll look at it and we will probably flesh it out a little more," said Shelby. "That's a pretty good number."

The Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a hearing Tuesday on ideas to reform the Fed, and Shelby told Bloomberg legislation could be proposed.

He was non-committal, however, when asked specifically about a proposal by Republican Senator Rand Paul that would expose the Fed's monetary policy decisions to congressional audits, an idea that Yellen criticized in particularly pointed terms as risking a politicization of monetary policy.

"I don't want to create monetary policy, but I am interested in what particularly is in the (Fed's) $4.5 trillion portfolio," Shelby answered. "We will hold hearings at the proper time."

