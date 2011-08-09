CHICAGO A divided Federal Reserve on Tuesday downgraded its assessment of the recovery and the labor market and pledged to keep interest rates exceptionally low for another two years to help out.

With three Fed policymakers dissenting, the U.S. central bank suggested further easing could be on the way should the economy deteriorate further.

The move came against the background of a global swoon in stocks that followed Friday's Standard & Poor's downgrade of U.S. debt and spreading investor fears of a recession.

Below is a comparison of key phrases from the Fed's August and June policy statements and what they mean:

JUNE: "The Committee continues to anticipate that economic conditions...are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate for an extended period."

AUGUST: "The Committee currently anticipates that economic conditions...are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through mid-2013...The Committee discussed the range of policy tools available to promote a stronger economic recovery in a context of price stability...and is prepared to employ these tools as appropriate."

TAKE-AWAY: By extending its low-rate promise, the Fed is seeking to allay fears it might begin weaning the economy from super-easy monetary policy too soon. The three Fed presidents who dissented from Tuesday's decision had suggested the Fed may need to tighten as soon as this year, and their views may have kept the Fed from pulling out even more stops to boost the flagging recovery.

JUNE: "The economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace, though somewhat more slowly than the Committee had expected."

AUGUST: "Economic growth so far this year has been considerably slower than the Committee had expected."

TAKE-AWAY: The Fed acknowledges data point to an even weaker first half than earlier thought.

JUNE: "Recent labor market indicators have been weaker than anticipated. The slower pace of the recovery reflects in part factors that are likely to be temporary."

AUGUST: "Indicators suggest a deterioration in overall labor market conditions in recent months, and the unemployment rate has moved up...Temporary factors...appear to account for only some of the recent weakness in economic activity. "

TAKE-AWAY: The Fed is no longer confident that the slowdown in the labor market and the recovery will necessarily be short-lived.

JUNE: "Inflation has picked up in recent months... However, longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable....

"The Committee anticipates that inflation will subside to levels at or below those consistent with the Committee's dual mandate...."

AUGUST: "Inflation picked up earlier in the year... More recently, inflation has moderated as prices of energy and some commodities have declined from their earlier peaks. Longer-term inflation expectations have remained stable.....

"The Committee also anticipates that inflation will settle, over coming quarters, at levels at or below those consistent with the Committee's dual mandate...."

TAKE-AWAY: Data has vindicated the Fed's conviction that inflation will drop, relieving any pressure to tighten policy.

JUNE: "The Committee expects the pace of recovery to pick up over coming quarters and the unemployment rate to resume its gradual decline toward levels that the Committee judges to be consistent with its dual mandate."

AUGUST: "The Committee now expects a somewhat slower pace of recovery over coming quarters than it did at the time of the previous meeting and anticipates that the unemployment rate will decline only gradually toward levels that the Committee judges to be consistent with its dual mandate...Moreover, downside risks to the economic outlook have increased.."

TAKE-AWAY: The Fed sees slower progress on the employment side of its mandate. That, coupled with the receding threat of inflation, gives the central bank scope to do keep rates lower for longer.