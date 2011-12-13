WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is still worried about the economic outlook, but a small shift in language in the central bank's statement suggests concerns about the U.S. economy itself have faded.

That means the prospect for a third round of monetary easing, while not off the table, has become more distant for now.

In its post-meeting statement on Tuesday, the Fed reiterated its concern that strains in global financial markets threaten the U.S. economic outlook. But it did so in a way that distanced the United States from Europe's financial crisis.

"The Fed did upgrade the assessment of current conditions, but in a backhanded way because they continued to emphasize downside risks and slowing global growth," said Cary Leahey, senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

The language change was subtle, but telling. The central bank said "strains in global financial markets continue to pose significant downside risks to the economic outlook." In November, it cited market risks as one of many: "There are significant risks to the economic outlook, including strains in global financial markets."

U.S. economic data has offered policymakers some reason for optimism. The jobless rate, while still an elevated 8.6 percent, fell sharply last month. Manufacturing activity, often a harbinger for the broader economy, has remained resilient.

At the same time, there is a sense of unease in financial markets that this improvement could be quickly undone if Europe's debacle begins to freeze credit markets -- and signs have already been emerging of such a possibility.

Indeed, the coordinated effort by global central banks to address dollar liquidity shortages late last month was interpreted as a step in the direction of broader central bank intervention, prompting a sharp rally in stock markets.

That enthusiasm has since faded. But with the bulk of the problem residing in Europe, the Fed clearly feels it can sit this one out for the time being.

