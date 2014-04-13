Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
WASHINGTON A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Sunday repeated his controversial assertion that financial stability should be an aim of U.S. central bank policymaking.
Jeremy Stein, a Fed governor who is resigning next month, told an International Monetary Fund forum there is a need "in principle" to incorporate the aim of financial stability into monetary policies. Less clear, he said, is how to "operationally" incorporate it into policy.
Stein has pushed this idea for more than a year. It runs against the traditional concept of adjusting interest rates to target inflation and unemployment, and separately, using regulation and supervision to ensure the financial sector is stable.
Turning to international financial stability, Stein said: "We have to be aware of it, we have to monitor it ... this is where communication is helpful and being attentive is helpful.
"Doing the right thing for the U.S. economy is ultimately helpful for larger parts of the world," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.