Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve wants the economy to grow more robustly but is not actively seeking higher inflation rates, Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said on Thursday.
"I disagree with the premise that what we're doing is seeking to gin up inflation," he said in response to questions at the Brookings Institution.
(Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BERLIN European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger has said the ECB needs to wait to see if inflation stabilizes in its target zone of just under 2 percent before interest rates can be raised, but that she hopes its bond-buying program can be scaled down before year-end.