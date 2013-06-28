NEW YORK A Federal Reserve Governor known for his concerns over financial stability said on Friday those considerations should factor in to decisions over U.S. policy but added that, for now, those risks are overshadowed by the benefits of monetary accommodation.

Jeremy Stein, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the Fed remains too far from its objective for full employment to start tightening policy due to concerns over stability such as asset price bubbles.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)