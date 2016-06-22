The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen surrounded by financial institutions in New York's financial district March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve Bank of New York might begin taking closer looks at international money transfers using the SWIFT network, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday in response to questions over a recent theft by cyber criminals.

"The New York Fed systems weren't compromised but they are looking at their processes, looking at what's best practices, looking at the possibility of enhanced monitoring for certain kinds of transactions," Yellen said in an appearance before lawmakers.

