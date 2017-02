WASHINGTON Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo did not address monetary policy or the state of the U.S. economy in the text of a speech prepared for delivery on Tuesday.

Tarullo, who last week launched a plan to tighten capital rules for foreign banks, discussed research into regulatory reform at a conference on how a global overhaul of the rules is changing the shape of the financial landscape.

(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)