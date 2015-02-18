WASHINGTON The Fed on Thursday will hold it latest operation offering banks the chance to deposit money with it for 21 days, part of its ongoing test of systems to control interest rates once it decides to raise them, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The term deposit facility is one of the tools the Fed says it will use to withdraw cash from the banking system to help achieve its interest rate target.

Thursday's operation will offer 21-day deposits of up to $20 billion, with interest set at the rate currently paid on excess reserves, currently 25 basis points, plus an additional 3 basis points.

The TDF will run from 10:30 a.m. (15:30 GMT) to 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT). An early withdrawal feature is available but requires the forfeiture of interest on the deposit plus an additional fee equivalent to an annual rate of 0.75 percent applied to the principal over the entire term of the deposit.

