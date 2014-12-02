Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors preferred to hold their bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this week.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve awarded $402.153 billion of seven-day term deposits to banks, a record amount, at a test auction held on Monday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank allotted them to 97 banks which will receive an interest rate of 0.30 percent.
This was higher than the $334.714 billion in eight-day deposits awarded a week earlier to 90 banks which received an interest rate of 0.29 percent.
The Fed ramped up testing of its term deposit facility after the 2008 financial crisis to help policymakers drain cash from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary policy.
On Sept. 4, the Fed said it plans to conduct a series of eight TDF operations starting in October. These tests will have an early withdrawal feature in which banks can enter the TDF and pull the money out before the maturity date if they pay a charge.
In the first four operations, there was a $20 billion cap per bank and the interest rate paid on the deposit was set at 0.26 percent. In the next four operations, the interest rate paid will rise "in small steps" but it will not go above 0.30 percent.
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.