CHICAGO Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles Plosser on Saturday took aim at proposals by some his colleagues at the U.S. central bank to use thresholds for inflation and unemployment as guideposts for policy.

"I'm terribly worried that we are asking too much of policy here," Plosser said on a panel sponsored by the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Research in Economics, flanked by two fellow policymakers who have proposed using thresholds -- Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, and Narayana Kocherlakota, head of the Minneapolis Fed.

"I'm worried that the strategies are going to sow more confusion than clarity," Plosser said.

Evans wants the Fed to promise low rates until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, as long as the outlook for inflation over the next two to three years does not rise above 2.5 percent.

Kocherlakota supports keeping interest rates low until the jobless rate reaches 5.5 percent or even below, as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.25 percent.

Both Evans and Kocherlakota defended their proposals, saying they would provide needed policy accommodation for an economy dogged by too-high unemployment.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)