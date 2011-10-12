Federal Reserve officials discussed a range of ways to help the economy at a meeting last month, including a possible fresh round of bond purchases, before deciding to take the modest step of rebalancing the U.S. central bank's portfolio, meeting minutes showed on Wednesday.

At the Fed's September 20-21 policy meeting, staff delivered a presentation on an array of tools officials could employ to ease monetary policy further -- from portfolio rebalancing to providing explicit guidance on goals for the labor market.

In a move known as "Operation Twist," the Fed committed to selling $400 billion in short-dated Treasuries and to use the money to purchase longer-term bonds. The step is aimed at keeping long-term rates low and boosting lending.

The following are some of the additional measures officials have been mulling:

BOLSTER POLICY ASSURANCE, SET TARGETS

Communications steps are the lowest hanging fruit for Fed policy, since it requires only verbal assurances rather than a commitment of new funds.

The Fed in August took the unprecedented step of offering a specific timeframe for which it would likely to keep policy ultra-loose, saying it expected economic conditions would warrant an exceptionally low federal funds rate at least through the middle of 2013.

While three officials dissented against the move, others wanted to take bolder steps immediately. The central bank actively discussed something akin to a price-level targeting system where policymakers would explicitly link the path of interest rates to the direction of unemployment and inflation.

The September minutes showed this possibility was again debated last month, but policymakers also said they found it impractical to set such guidance in the short format of their usual policy statement.

LOWER RATE ON RESERVES

The Fed could lower the 0.25 percent interest rate it currently pays banks on excess reserves on deposit at the central bank. Doing so could encourage banks to put those reserves to use by lending them out.

But Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said the likely impact of moving this already low rate even lower would be marginal. There are worries about the impact the measure might have on money market funds, which need an interest rate spread to offset their operating fees.

MORE BOND BUYS: QE3

After having pushed overnight interest rates to near zero in December 2008, the Fed launched two bond-buying programs that more than tripled the Fed's balance sheet to $2.8 trillion from its size before the 2007-09 financial crisis.

New purchases of long-term Treasury assets are seen as an outside possibility that would require a renewed prospect of deflation to get the Fed to act. Bernanke recently said the Fed was ready to take action if inflation expectations or inflation fall much further.

The Fed believes its two rounds of bond purchases held longer-term rates down and encouraged investors to move into riskier assets, helping drive the stock market higher.

By its estimates, the $600 billion second round of quantitative easing, or QE2, was equivalent to lowering the overnight federal funds rate about 0.75 percentage point.

STERILIZED QE3

In order to overcome the objections of the Fed's inflation hawks to a further expansion of the U.S. central bank's already bloated balance sheet, officials could choose to "sterilize" any new purchases by conducting open market operations such as reverse repurchase operations to drain bank reserves even as it injects temporary liquidity.

In this scenario, the Fed could buy longer-term debt in a Twist-like operation to rebalance its portfolio. The stimulative effect, however, would likely be minimal.